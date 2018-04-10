Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price

News coverage about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0566216835386 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,184.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.12. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $795.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.30 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 1.68%. sell-side analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HY. ValuEngine raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $59,481.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

