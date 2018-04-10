Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) Share Price

Media headlines about ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ICON earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 47.4804947079308 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. BidaskClub upgraded ICON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ICON in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ICON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ICON in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ICON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.05. 112,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,023.54, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. ICON has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. ICON had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ICON will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

