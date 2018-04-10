Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Imperva earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.3088129798201 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMPV shares. Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Imperva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Imperva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Imperva stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.75. 274,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,735. Imperva has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,524.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Imperva will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Imperva news, CRO Michael D. Mooney sold 24,454 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $1,153,739.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 66,037 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $3,102,418.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,418.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

