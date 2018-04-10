News articles about Nanosphere (NASDAQ:NSPH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nanosphere earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 47.1885600723297 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:NSPH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 186,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,293. Nanosphere has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-nanosphere-nsph-share-price.html.

About Nanosphere

Nanosphere, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing an advanced molecular diagnostics platform, the Verigene System, which enables genomic and protein testing on a single platform. The Verigene System includes a molecular diagnostics workstation that is a single use consumable for testing.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.