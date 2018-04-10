Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

News stories about Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.7095420757956 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several brokerages have commented on NMM. Jefferies Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Shares of NMM opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.85, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.49. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.86 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

