Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Proteostasis Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7849283063815 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTI. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

NASDAQ PTI traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 524,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,143. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 4.07.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

