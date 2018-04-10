Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BYM) Share Price

News articles about BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BYM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4537266560576 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BYM stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

