Cenovus Energy (CVE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6431184817613 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,195. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,501.47, a PE ratio of -491.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.0398 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cenovus-energy-cve-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.