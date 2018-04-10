Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stock Price

Media headlines about Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fate Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2242463348288 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

FATE traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 885,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,589. The company has a market capitalization of $489.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 1,046.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

