Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) Stock Price

Press coverage about HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HSN earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.6728199427332 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of HSNI stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,572,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. HSN has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSNI. BidaskClub raised shares of HSN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSN in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

HSN Company Profile

HSN, Inc is an interactive multi-channel retailer. The Company markets and sells a range of third party and merchandise directly to consumers through various platforms, including television home shopping programing broadcast on the HSN television networks and other direct-response television marketing; catalogs, consisting of the Cornerstone portfolio of print catalogs, which includes, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road and Improvements; Websites, which consist primarily of HSN.com, joymangano.com and the five branded Websites operated by Cornerstone; mobile devices; retail and outlet stores, and wholesale distribution of certain products to other retailers.

