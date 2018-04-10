Logitech (LOGI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Logitech earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.2422154749422 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase lowered Logitech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Logitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Logitech in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of LOGI traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,890. Logitech has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $5,891.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Logitech had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $812.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.47 million. analysts anticipate that Logitech will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech news, insider Marcel Stolk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $789,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 81,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,443,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,259 shares in the company, valued at $14,367,618.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,673 shares of company stock worth $12,376,204. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-logitech-logi-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Logitech

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.