Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seadrill Partners earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2823095023122 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:SDLP traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 102,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,560. Seadrill Partners has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC is an offshore deepwater drilling company. The Company owns, operates and acquires offshore drilling units. The Company’s subsidiaries include Seadrill Operating LP, Seadrill Capricorn Holdings LLC and Seadrill Partners Operating LLC (collectively, OPCO). The Company’s segment is OPCO’s fleet.

