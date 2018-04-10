SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SITO Mobile earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.9670213569474 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SITO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SITO Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SITO Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SITO Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann raised shares of SITO Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SITO Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

SITO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. 116,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,605. SITO Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -1.13.

SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). SITO Mobile had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. equities research analysts predict that SITO Mobile will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

