Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verisk Analytics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7548175201199 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

VRSK opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,195.71, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.56. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel purchased 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,205.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 23,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,958.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,141 shares of company stock worth $112,216 and have sold 401,642 shares worth $41,814,853. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

