XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.15

XBiotech stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,354. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

In other XBiotech news, VP Queena Han sold 80,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $378,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,403.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

