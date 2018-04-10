Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1041852511125 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,399. The stock has a market cap of $48,977.26, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.03.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Durkin sold 71,488 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $5,408,067.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,904.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 1,700,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $120,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,338.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,701,258 shares of company stock worth $191,727,094. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

