Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adams Diversified Equity Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the closed-end fund an impact score of 45.736586632482 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE ADX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 210,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,815. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end equity investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments and an opportunity for capital appreciation. Its portfolio includes investments in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, telecommunication services and utilities.

