Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Share Price

News coverage about Adient (NYSE:ADNT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adient earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5001888109163 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 236,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,095. Adient has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5,967.06, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.37.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.79). Adient had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Adient will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adient to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $247,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $406,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-adient-adnt-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.