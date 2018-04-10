Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Broadcom (BRCM) Share Price

Media headlines about Broadcom (NASDAQ:BRCM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Broadcom earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 45.5490552774403 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Goldman Sachs set a $336.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of BRCM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 25,521,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,373,016. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $58.51.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products.

