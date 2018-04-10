First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Business Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0065161053239 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

FBIZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $220.61, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $28.43.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 7.13%. equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $31,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,955.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $26,041.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $106,987. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

