Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8360986743947 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $15.92. 1,469,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,033. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1,327.78, a PE ratio of 132.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.00%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $22.00 price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $466,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,417.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $910,730 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-fortress-transprtn-and-infr-investrs-ftai-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.