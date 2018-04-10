Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Stock Price

News articles about Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Landmark Infrastructure Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.070225241234 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LMRK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,912. The company has a market capitalization of $402.59, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. sell-side analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

