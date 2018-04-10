New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News coverage about New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Relic earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.2551932646845 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,606. New Relic has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $4,093.79, a PE ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 0.64.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

In related news, VP Robin Schulman sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $145,593.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,444,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,002 shares of company stock valued at $23,846,393. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

