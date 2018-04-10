Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alexandria Real Estate Equities earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2487019459616 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.37 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $12,358.23, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($1.16). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $298.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 618 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $76,366.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at $431,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 29,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $3,631,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,864 shares in the company, valued at $18,514,051.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,609. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

