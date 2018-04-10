Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News articles about Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ciner Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.3656777300664 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CINR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.89. 9,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.17, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.87. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ciner Resources will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CINR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciner Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciner Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

