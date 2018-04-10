Magnachip (MX) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Magnachip (NYSE:MX) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Magnachip earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.8471043675432 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Magnachip stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 141,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $311.25, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.17. Magnachip has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Magnachip (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Magnachip had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnachip from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other Magnachip news, CEO Young-Joon Kim bought 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $81,325.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,861.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $32,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,384.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,488 shares of company stock valued at $186,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Company provides technology platforms for analog, mixed signal, power, high voltage, non-volatile memory and Radio Frequency (RF) applications.

