Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Midstates Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the energy producer an impact score of 45.2374576060849 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MPO traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,643. The company has a market cap of $349.66, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.20. Midstates Petroleum has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The energy producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Midstates Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.02 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Midstates Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Midstates Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma.

