Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RCI Hospitality (RICK) Share Price

News headlines about RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RCI Hospitality earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.1121828035651 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RICK. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

