Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News articles about Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regency Centers earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5379650348301 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 804,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,286. The firm has a market cap of $10,025.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $257.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

In other Regency Centers news, Director John C. Schweitzer sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $416,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 204,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $13,278,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,347,072 shares of company stock valued at $139,128,434. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

