News coverage about Reliv (NASDAQ:RELV) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Reliv earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2606366855486 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

RELV traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 19,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,514. Reliv has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Reliv (RELV) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-reliv-relv-stock-price.html.

Reliv Company Profile

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. It offers 20 nutritional supplements, primarily, including Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.