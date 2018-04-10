Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price

Press coverage about StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StoneCastle Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 48.2771194685563 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on StoneCastle Financial in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. National Securities lifted their price target on StoneCastle Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on StoneCastle Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. StoneCastle Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. StoneCastle Financial has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.12, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.20.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. research analysts forecast that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-stonecastle-financial-banx-share-price-updated-updated.html.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.