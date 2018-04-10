Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact UBS (UBS) Stock Price

Media headlines about UBS (NYSE:UBS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UBS earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.5722474099783 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. 2,577,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,869.94, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. UBS has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

UBS (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. UBS had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.16%. analysts forecast that UBS will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered UBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded UBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About UBS

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

