SongCoin (CRYPTO:SONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46,865.00

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One SongCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SongCoin has a market cap of $46,865.00 and $578.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SongCoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.01677020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007898 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017630 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002511 BTC.

About SongCoin

SONG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania. The official website for SongCoin is www.songcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SongCoin

SongCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

