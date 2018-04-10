SONM Price Reaches $0.11 (CRYPTO:SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. SONM has a market capitalization of $38.91 million and approximately $967,757.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, OKEx, Tidex and Liqui. Over the last week, SONM has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00765029 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014617 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00176699 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00062245 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Liqui, Tidex, Binance, OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

