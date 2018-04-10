SophiaTX (SPHTX) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $39.27 million and $106,306.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular exchanges including Qryptos, CoinFalcon, YoBit and Kucoin. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00765039 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00176090 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00062432 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX was first traded on December 19th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,828,668 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Qryptos, YoBit and IDEX. It is not possible to buy SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

