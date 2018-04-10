Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) announced its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.59 million. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of Sorl Auto Parts stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 16,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sorl Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56.

SORL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Sorl Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorl Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/sorl-auto-parts-sorl-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-32-eps-updated.html.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, through its interests in the Ruili Group Ruian Auto Parts Co, Ltd., a Sino-foreign joint venture (Joint Venture), develops, manufactures and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the related aftermarket both in China and abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorl Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorl Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.