South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,064,047 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 15th total of 2,989,495 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 647,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,391. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2,381.49, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,907,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,876,000 after buying an additional 164,517 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 92,361 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream).

