Southern (SO) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

SO opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Southern has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $45,155.44, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

