SpankChain (CRYPTO:SPANK) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.58 Million

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, SpankChain has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SpankChain has a total market capitalization of $36.58 million and approximately $42,378.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpankChain token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001805 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SpankChain Token Profile

SpankChain launched on November 20th, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SpankChain will use the Ethereum blockchain to create an adult entertainment ecosystem. SpankChain plans to create the SpankChain camsite where users could join to public shows. Furthermore, a marketplace build in collaboration with district0x will be implemented allowing performers to upload and sell digital content via ETH or ERC-20 tokens. SpankChain token (SPANK) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to mint alternatives tokens and also provide payment and governance rights within the SpankChain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy SpankChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpankChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

