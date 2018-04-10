Sparks (CRYPTO:SPK) Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Sparks coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparks has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $345.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sparks has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00083577 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009199 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007606 BTC.

About Sparks

Sparks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro. Sparks’ official website is sparks.gold.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparks is a cryptocurrency based on the neoscrypt algorithm. “

Sparks Coin Trading

Sparks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Sparks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparks must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparks using one of the exchanges listed above.

