SPDR Series Trust (CJNK) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:CJNK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from SPDR Series Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CJNK opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Series Trust has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

