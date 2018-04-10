SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is OLD Mission Capital LLC’s Largest Position

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1,527.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,285 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 15.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $304,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,778,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,866 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,017,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,013 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 25,023.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,453,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,288,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $263.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,588,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,566,438. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $232.51 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

