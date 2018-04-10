SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Connors Investor Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 9.2% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $64,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emory University bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $413,857,000.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $261.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $232.51 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $1.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

