SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SPY opened at $261.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $232.51 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

