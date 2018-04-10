Advisor Group Inc. Has $827,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 874.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 278,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,217. SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/spdr-sp-500-growth-etf-spyg-stake-increased-by-advisor-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.