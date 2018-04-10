Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Share Price

News coverage about Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spectrum Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7752435898758 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $89.36 and a one year high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,664.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

