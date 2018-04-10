Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Sells 1,948 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $30,349.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,872,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPPI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

