Sphere (SPHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $792,648.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $792,648.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00029800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00682001 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006520 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000614 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001731 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00097868 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sphere (SPHR) is a decentralized peer-to-peerpayment network, secured through a proof of stake (pos) consensus blockchain. (sphere) is designed to act as an efficient and secure means of commerce, while also serving as an appreciating token for traders and long-term holders. “

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

