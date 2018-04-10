SpherePay (SAY) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

SpherePay (CURRENCY:SAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, SpherePay has traded flat against the US dollar. SpherePay has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SpherePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpherePay token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00751678 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00181570 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SpherePay Token Profile

SpherePay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SpherePay’s official Twitter account is @spherepay. The official website for SpherePay is say.spherepay.com.

Buying and Selling SpherePay

SpherePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy SpherePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpherePay must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpherePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

