Splunk Inc (SPLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of Splunk (SPLK) traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,110.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.95. Splunk has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $109.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 28,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $1,083,970.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,480,801.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,279 shares of company stock valued at $6,452,127 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 24,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

